Google launches Pixel Watch 2 in India: Price, specifications

Mumbai: Google Pixel Watch 2 was launched globally. Offered in Polished Silver, Matte Black, and Champagne Gold Aluminium cases paired with a wide range of band options, the Pixel Watch 2 is priced in India at Rs. 39,900 for the LTE variant. Flipkart is currently offering only the LTE variant of the watch and it will be available for sale in India starting October 13 via.

Sporting a 3D curved always-on display, the Pixel Watch 2 comes with a pixel density of 320ppi, peak brightness level of 1000 nits, and a custom Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on the display. The smartwatch is powered by a Qualcomm 5100 SoC paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of inbuilt storage. The watch runs Wear OS 4.0 out-of-the-box.

Also Read: Google launches Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro: Details

The Pixel Watch 2 is equipped with multiple sensors like a compass, an altimeter, a 3-axis accelerometer, a gyroscope, an ambient light sensor, a barometer, and a magnetometer. The watch also comes with a oxygen saturation (SpO2) monitor, ECG monitor, multi-path optical heart rate sensor, electrical sensor to measure skin conductance (cEDA) for body response tracking, and a skin temperature sensor.

Aside from 40 sports modes, the Pixel Watch 2 can also give the user data on health and physical activity including a daily readiness score, a sleep score, chart active zone minutes, and prepare a sleep profile. The Pixel Watch 2 packs a 306mAh battery, which is claimed to offer a battery life of up to 24 hours with always-on display.

The Pixel Watch 2 is available in a Wi-Fi and an LTE model. Both variants get Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, GPS, and NFC connectivity. It also has 5 ATM water resistance.