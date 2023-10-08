Kerala’s Sports Snub Leads Prannoy to Join Tamil Nadu

Champion shuttler H S Prannoy, disheartened by what he described as the “shoddy manner” of treatment by the state government and the Kerala Badminton (Shuttle) Association (KBSA), has made a significant decision to change his base from Kerala to neighboring Tamil Nadu. This announcement came shortly after Prannoy secured a bronze medal in the men’s singles event at the 19th Asian Games. Notably, this achievement marked India’s second medal in men’s singles since Syed Modi’s bronze win in 1982.

Expressing his frustration, Prannoy revealed that neither the state sports department nor the KBSA extended their congratulations when he clinched a medal at the BWF World Championships 2023 in Copenhagen, Denmark. Furthermore, he had not received the Rs 2 lakh cash prize promised by the KBSA in May 2022, following his crucial role in India’s victory at the Thomas Cup badminton championship in Bangkok. Despite his commendable performance at the ongoing Asian Games, where he secured two medals in singles and team events, the state government remained conspicuously silent regarding any cash incentives.

“I have always taken great pride in representing Kerala. I can no longer tolerate the poor treatment I’ve received from the sports fraternity in the state,” lamented Prannoy, who is the highest-ranked men’s singles player in the country.

Prannoy has obtained a No Objection Certificate from the KBSA, allowing him to represent Tamil Nadu in national-level events. Due to an injury, he will not participate in the 37th edition of the National Games scheduled for Goa from October 26 to November 9. Instead, he plans to start representing Tamil Nadu from the next Senior National Badminton Championship onward.