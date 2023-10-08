Lokesh Kanagaraj’s ‘Mufti’ Film Initially Conceived with Fahadh in Mind

Malayalee audiences have developed a deep affection for Lokesh Kanagaraj’s cinematic creations, particularly his gritty, hypermasculine world. Anticipation is already building for Vijay’s ‘Leo,’ as the trailer teases a signature Lokesh experience filled with high-octane action and intensity. Lokesh Kanagaraj’s inclination towards Malayalee actors has been evident in his past works, such as ‘Kaithi’ and ‘Vikram,’ both featuring talented Malayalam actors. However, during the promotional phase of ‘Leo,’ Lokesh dropped a bombshell that sent ripples through social media. He revealed that he had a script tailor-made for Fahadh Fasil to headline.

In his words, “I had written ‘Mufti’ with Fahadh Fasil in mind. It’s a narrative centered around a police officer’s uniform.” This uniform doesn’t quite fit the character, leading him to seek alterations. The ensuing two hours of his life form the heart of the story. While fans eagerly await ‘Kaithi 2’ and ‘Vikram 2,’ and Lokesh explores the possibility of a standalone film for Rolex, he expresses a desire to squeeze in another project. However, the immersive world of Lokesh Kanagaraj’s cinema doesn’t leave much room for diversions.

His upcoming ventures include ‘Kaithi 2’ and ‘Thalaivar 171,’ promising to deliver more of his trademark intense storytelling and gripping narratives.