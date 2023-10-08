Picture of Ranveer from the Paper magazine shoot resurfaces; features in Sufjan Stevens’s album, Javelin

Ranveer Singh made waves on the internet last year when he decided to participate in a fully naked photoshoot for Paper magazine. His nude photoshoot stirred up significant controversy throughout India. A year after the photoshoot caused a sensation in the country, Singh and his infamous nude images are once again dominating online discussions. Can you guess the reason?

The photograph of Ranveer from his Paper magazine shoot resurfaced because it was featured on American singer-songwriter Sufjan Stevens’s recently released album, “Javelin.”

The renowned musician used Ranveer’s picture from his viral nude photoshoot as the cover for his single, “Goodbye Evergreen.” The song was released on YouTube on Friday and quickly garnered reactions from internet users.

One Reddit user commented, “Sufjan is one of my favorite singers ever; his whole discography is just perfect. I was shocked while searching for his new album to come across Ranveer’s photoshoot. I love this intersection of my two interests; it’s so unexpected.”

Another user added, “Wow, that’s quite something. Good for Ranveer.”

Ranveer is known for his bold and vibrant fashion choices. However, last year, he made headlines worldwide when he posed naked for the American publication Paper magazine. The photoshoot paid homage to Burt Reynolds’ 1972 nude photoshoot for Cosmopolitan magazine.

In some of the pictures, Ranveer posed entirely nude, while in others, he was seen wearing black briefs. Shortly after the photos were released, social media platforms were flooded with Ranveer’s nude photos, leading to the creation of humorous memes. While his colleagues in the film industry and millions of fans praised the actor for his unique style and defended him, the photoshoot also sparked significant controversy. In fact, an FIR was filed against the actor in Mumbai on charges of obscenity.