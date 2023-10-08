Prime Minister Modi extends wishes to the Air Force on Air Force Day

On Air Force Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his warm greetings to the dedicated air warriors and commended their remarkable service and sacrifices, which contribute to the safety of our skies. He also underlined India’s immense pride in the valor, unwavering commitment, and unwavering dedication exhibited by the Indian Air Force.

Through a post on the social media platform X, Prime Minister Modi shared a video montage that showcased the exemplary courage and achievements of the Indian Air Force. In his message, he conveyed his best wishes to all the air warriors and their families, acknowledging the critical role they play in safeguarding the nation’s airspace.

The Prime Minister’s tribute reflects the deep appreciation and recognition of the Indian Air Force’s tireless efforts and its pivotal role in ensuring the security and sovereignty of the nation’s airspace. The Air Force Day celebration is a moment to honor the contributions of these dedicated professionals who work diligently to keep our skies safe.