Rajinikanth Invites Jude Anthany to Collect ‘2018’ Oscar

Jude Anthany had an unforgettable day when he had the opportunity to meet the legendary Rajinikanth! What made the day even more special was that the Thalaivar couldn’t contain his admiration for Jude’s film ‘2018.’ He exclaimed, “What a film! How did you shoot it? It was incredible. Go get your Oscar. My blessings are with you.”

Jude expressed his gratitude to Soundarya Rajinikanth for the opportunity. The meeting took place in Thiruvananthapuram, where Rajinikanth was shooting his film ‘Thalaivar 170.’ Accompanying Jude were the producers of ‘2018,’ Venu Kunnappilly and Anto Joseph. Notably, this marked the first time Thiruvananthapuram served as a location for a Rajinikanth film.

Rajinikanth’s presence in the capital city was for the filming of Gnanavel’s upcoming project following ‘Jai Bhim.’ Interestingly, AI-generated stills of Rajinikanth at Kovalam Beach in casual attire had recently surfaced on social media. Tentatively titled ‘Thalaivar 170,’ the shoot in Thiruvananthapuram would span ten days, covering locations such as Vellayani Ayurveda College and a house at Shankumukham.

Speaking to the media, Rajinikanth hinted that this film would be a high-budget entertainer with a meaningful social message. Notably, this marked the first time a Rajinikanth film was being shot in Thiruvananthapuram. Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, and Manju Warrier were among the other prominent stars involved. The film also marked a significant reunion between Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan after many years. Lyka Productions were producing the film, with music composed by Anirudh.