Sri Lankan cricketer Muttiah Muralitharan now has his biopic, 800

Former Sri Lankan cricketer Muttiah Muralitharan, like numerous other athletes, has had a biopic made about him, titled “800.” However, unlike typical biopics that concentrate solely on an individual player and their achievements, “800” takes a different approach. The film’s title, “800,” pays homage to the number of wickets Muralitharan took during his cricketing career, but its narrative goes beyond one person. Instead, it tells a broader story that encompasses not only Muralitharan but also an entire community and a nation, illustrating how geopolitical tensions played a pivotal role in shaping his life.