Try Delicious Ghee Patal Recipe

Ghee Patal is a delicious Indian dessert made from layers of crispy and flaky pastry, typically known as “patal” or “phyllo dough,” and is soaked in a sugar syrup. Here’s how you can make it:

Ingredients:

For the Pastry Layers:

– 1 packet of phyllo dough (about 16 sheets)

– 1 cup clarified butter (ghee)

For the Sugar Syrup:

– 1 cup sugar

– 1/2 cup water

– 1/2 teaspoon cardamom powder

– A few saffron strands (optional)

– A squeeze of lemon juice

Instructions:

1. Prepare the Sugar Syrup:

– In a saucepan, combine sugar and water.

– Heat over medium heat until the sugar dissolves.

– Add cardamom powder and saffron strands for flavor.

– Allow the syrup to simmer for about 5-7 minutes until it slightly thickens.

– Add a squeeze of lemon juice to prevent crystallization.

– Once the syrup reaches a one-string consistency (when a drop of syrup between your fingers forms a single thread), remove it from heat.

– Set aside to cool.

2. Prepare the Pastry Layers:

– Preheat your oven to 350°F (180°C).

– Place one sheet of phyllo dough on a clean surface.

– Brush it generously with ghee.

– Place another sheet of phyllo dough on top and brush with ghee again.

– Continue this process until you have a stack of 8-10 sheets, each brushed with ghee.

– Using a sharp knife, cut the stack into diamond or square-shaped pieces.

– Transfer the pieces to a baking tray.

3. Bake the Pastry:

– Bake in the preheated oven for about 15-20 minutes, or until the pastry turns golden brown and crispy.

4. Soak in Sugar Syrup:

– Once the pastry is baked, remove it from the oven and let it cool slightly.

– While it’s still warm, gently dip the baked pastry pieces into the prepared sugar syrup.

– Allow them to soak for a few minutes until they absorb the syrup.

5. Serve:

– Ghee Patal is best served warm. Enjoy this delightful dessert with its crispy, sweet, and aromatic layers.