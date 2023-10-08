Try Delicious Ghee Patal Recipe

Ghee Patal is a delicious Indian dessert made from layers of crispy and flaky pastry, typically known as “patal” or “phyllo dough,” and is soaked in a sugar syrup. Here’s how you can make it:
Ingredients:
For the Pastry Layers:
– 1 packet of phyllo dough (about 16 sheets)
– 1 cup clarified butter (ghee)
For the Sugar Syrup:
– 1 cup sugar
– 1/2 cup water
– 1/2 teaspoon cardamom powder
– A few saffron strands (optional)
– A squeeze of lemon juice
Instructions:
1. Prepare the Sugar Syrup:
– In a saucepan, combine sugar and water.
– Heat over medium heat until the sugar dissolves.
– Add cardamom powder and saffron strands for flavor.
– Allow the syrup to simmer for about 5-7 minutes until it slightly thickens.
– Add a squeeze of lemon juice to prevent crystallization.
– Once the syrup reaches a one-string consistency (when a drop of syrup between your fingers forms a single thread), remove it from heat.
– Set aside to cool.
2. Prepare the Pastry Layers:
– Preheat your oven to 350°F (180°C).
– Place one sheet of phyllo dough on a clean surface.
– Brush it generously with ghee.
– Place another sheet of phyllo dough on top and brush with ghee again.
– Continue this process until you have a stack of 8-10 sheets, each brushed with ghee.
– Using a sharp knife, cut the stack into diamond or square-shaped pieces.
– Transfer the pieces to a baking tray.
3. Bake the Pastry:
– Bake in the preheated oven for about 15-20 minutes, or until the pastry turns golden brown and crispy.
4. Soak in Sugar Syrup:
– Once the pastry is baked, remove it from the oven and let it cool slightly.
– While it’s still warm, gently dip the baked pastry pieces into the prepared sugar syrup.
– Allow them to soak for a few minutes until they absorb the syrup.
5. Serve:
– Ghee Patal is best served warm. Enjoy this delightful dessert with its crispy, sweet, and aromatic layers.
