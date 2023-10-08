Volkswagen Virtus GT Plus Matte Edition launched in India: Price, features

Mumbai: Volkswagen launched its Virtus GT Plus Matte Edition in India. The sedan is offered at ex-showroom pricing ranging from Rs 17.62 lakh to Rs 19.29 lakh. The Virtus GT Plus Matte Edition is only available through online booking, is limited in number and will be supplied on a first-come, first-served basis.

The Virtus GT Plus Matte Edition is powered by a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine with 150 horsepower. It may be paired with either a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed DSG transmission. The sedan has six airbags, an electric sunroof, heated front seats, rain-sensing wipers, and a completely digital driver’s display.

Volkswagen is also providing a number of deals and advantages that are only available during the holiday season. These include free car inspections, pick-up and drop-off services, door-step services through Volkswagen assistance, attractive service package offers, extended warranty, mobile service units for periodic maintenance, and roadside help. Customers may also win guaranteed presents on Volkswagen test drives and reservations between October 3 and November 15, 2023.