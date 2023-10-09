DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsIndiaNEWS

7 killed, 28 injured as bus crashes into ditch

Oct 9, 2023, 02:19 pm IST

Nainital: At least seven people, including five women, one man, and one child, were killed and 28 others were injured in a road accident in Nainital district. A bus coming from Haryana crashed into a ditch at Nalni on Kaladhungi Road in Nainital district.

The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) has rescued  28 people and further rescue operations are underway.  The bodies of the deceased have been recovered and handed over to the civil police by the SDRF. The bus was  carrying 30 to 33 people. It was going to Nainital from Hisar.

 

