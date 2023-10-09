Dalai Lama taken to AIIMS-Delhi for treatment

The Dalai Lama, the revered Tibetan spiritual leader, was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi on a Sunday evening, according to undisclosed sources. His hospitalization took place in a private ward within the Cardio-Neuro Centre, and he was placed under the care of Dr. Rajiv Narang, a Cardiology Professor.

These sources also reported that the Dalai Lama’s arrival at the medical facility occurred in the evening. Prior to this, his personal secretary, Chimie Rigzin, had conveyed in Dharamsala that the spiritual leader was en route to Delhi for a medical examination. Rigzin mentioned that the Dalai Lama was dealing with a persistent cold but reassured that there was no need for concern. He anticipated the Dalai Lama’s return to Dharamsala within the next two to three days.

