DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWS

Five of family killed as refrigerator compressor explodes

Oct 9, 2023, 01:49 pm IST

Chandigarh: Five members of a family, including three children, were killed after an explosion in the compressor of a refrigerator. The tragic incident took place  at a house in Punjab’s Jalandhar district. The incident took place on Sunday night. The  house caught fire following the explosion.

The deceased were identified as Yashpal Ghai (70), Ruchi Ghai (40), Mansha (14), Diya (12) and Akshay (10).

Also Read: Quick and Easy Mint Chutney Recipe

According to the police, the deceased were asleep when the blast occurred. Further investigation is on to find the cause of the blast.

 

 

Tags
shortlink
Oct 9, 2023, 01:49 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button