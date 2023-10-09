Five of family killed as refrigerator compressor explodes

Chandigarh: Five members of a family, including three children, were killed after an explosion in the compressor of a refrigerator. The tragic incident took place at a house in Punjab’s Jalandhar district. The incident took place on Sunday night. The house caught fire following the explosion.

The deceased were identified as Yashpal Ghai (70), Ruchi Ghai (40), Mansha (14), Diya (12) and Akshay (10).

According to the police, the deceased were asleep when the blast occurred. Further investigation is on to find the cause of the blast.