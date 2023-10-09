Indian Navy implements a 360-degree appraisal system in which they will be rated by their juniors too

Consistent with previous actions by the Indian government, the Indian Navy has introduced a comprehensive 360-degree appraisal system for the promotion of its officers, which includes evaluations from their subordinates. This represents an unprecedented move within the country’s defense forces, mirroring a system that has been in place for civil servants since 2015-16.

In an official statement, the Indian Navy emphasized the critical role played by both male and female personnel in their “Ships First” approach, underscoring their continued status as the navy’s most valuable asset.

The statement read, “In pursuit of fostering their professional and personal growth, the Indian Navy acknowledges the essential need for agile, adaptable, and progressive Human Resource management. To address this requirement, the Indian Navy has implemented an innovative and transformative initiative known as the ‘360 Degree Appraisal Mechanism’ for various promotion boards.”

The navy further clarified that the existing appraisal system, relying on periodic Confidential Reports, traditionally follows a top-down approach. According to the navy, this method fails to account for the influence a leader may have on their subordinates.

Under this new system, the evaluation process will extend beyond the traditional top-down model, allowing for a more comprehensive assessment. It seeks to gauge an officer’s overall effectiveness and contributions, not just through the lens of superiors but also from the perspective of their juniors. This holistic approach intends to provide a more well-rounded and accurate appraisal, fostering a culture of accountability and performance excellence within the Indian Navy.

By embracing this innovative “360 Degree Appraisal Mechanism,” the Indian Navy aims to advance its Human Resource management practices, recognizing the importance of promoting leadership and professional development among its officers. This transformation underscores the navy’s commitment to modernization and improvement in its personnel management, enhancing its capabilities and readiness for the future.