Jungkook to hold a Live On Stage concert in Seoul to celebrate the success of the album ‘Golden’

BTS member Jungkook has a special concert planned for his devoted fans who have shown immense love and appreciation for his solo album, Golden. In honor of the album’s remarkable success, Jungkook is set to host a Live On Stage concert in Seoul, and this exciting news was officially announced by his agency, BigHit Music. They shared a detailed post outlining the concert’s information.

The concert is scheduled to take place in Seoul, where Jungkook will treat fans to live performances of various tracks from the Golden album. While details about the online streaming aspect of the event are yet to be revealed, fans can anticipate an unforgettable experience.

BigHit Music’s statement on the matter read, “Hello. This is BigHit Music. We are excited to announce Jungkook’s Golden Live On Stage with the fans on Monday, November 20, 2023, celebrating the release of Jungkook’s solo album, Golden. [Jungkook Golden Live On Stage]- Date: 8 PM, Monday, November 20, 2023 (KST), Location: Jangchung Arena (Jung-gu, Seoul), More information regarding the online streaming will be provided in a separate notice.”

The Jungkook Golden Live On Stage concert promises to feature captivating performances of a variety of tracks from the album. The agency eagerly looks forward to the love and support that fans, known as the ARMY, will bring to this exceptional showcase with the artist. The concert will be available to ARMY Membership holders and those who have purchased the GLOBAL album from Weverse Shop. Fans can expect to receive further details through upcoming notices. The agency expressed their gratitude, stating, “Thank you.”