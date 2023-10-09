KL Rahul’s Winning Six Leaves Him Disappointed

In India’s thrilling victory over Australia during the ICC World Cup’s opening match in Chennai, KL Rahul emerged as the star player. The situation was dire as India found themselves at 2/3 in pursuit of a modest 200-run target on the challenging Chepauk pitch. It was then that Rahul joined forces with Virat Kohli, and their partnership of 165 runs for the fourth wicket shifted the game’s momentum in favor of the home team.

Rahul’s innings was nothing short of spectacular, as he crafted an impeccable, chanceless knock, amassing an unbeaten 97 runs from 115 deliveries, which included eight boundaries and two towering sixes. However, amidst the celebration of their triumph, Rahul harbored a tinge of disappointment – he had missed out on a coveted World Cup century.

The moment of near-achievement came when Rahul was at 91 runs, and the requirement was just five runs for victory. With a sublime six off Pat Cummins, Rahul secured the win for India. Yet, instead of jubilation, he found himself on his haunches, a wry smile gracing his lips as he exchanged handshakes with the Australian players.

Reflecting on his bittersweet innings, Rahul confessed in a post-match interview, “I hit it too well, I just calculated how to get to a 100 in the end. The only way for four and a six, but no qualms on not getting to that hundred.” Despite the missed milestone, Rahul’s brilliant performance had been instrumental in India’s triumph over Australia.