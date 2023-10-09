Opposition Accuses Corporation of Plot in Kozhikode Waste Plant Fire

The Kozhikode Corporation finds itself embroiled in a fresh controversy as the opposition has raised allegations of a conspiracy surrounding the recent fire incident at the waste treatment plant located in West Hill. KC Shobita, the leader of the opposition in the Kozhikode Corporation, expressed suspicions that the corporation authorities may have intentionally ignited the fire amidst the waste deposited at the treatment facility, suggesting a motive related to the disruption of recycling processes. Shobita stated, “Such fire accidents are very common in Kozhikode Corporation. Whenever the quantity of the waste dumped in treatment plants or yards increases and the contract is about to expire, fire erupts there,” underscoring the skepticism regarding the corporation’s potential involvement.

Firefighting officials have initiated an examination of the site to determine the precise cause of the blaze. Meanwhile, toxic fumes emanating from the fire have led to complaints of health issues among local residents due to the acrid odor of burning plastic.

According to a report by Manorama News, a team of forensic experts is scheduled to arrive at the plant on Monday at 10 am to conduct a comprehensive investigation and confirm the cause of the fire. The fire had broken out around 9.30 am on Sunday, necessitating the deployment of 10 fire units, including a water bowser, to bring the blaze under control.

Dr. S Jayasree, Chairperson of the Kozhikode Corporation Health Standing Committee, shed light on the operational status of the waste treatment plant. She mentioned that a technical issue with the recycling machinery had interrupted the plant’s waste treatment operations. Currently, the plant functions primarily as a material recovery facility, where waste collected by Haritha Karma Sena and other corporation staff is brought in for segregation and potential sale. The facility also stores a portion of collected waste that has been rejected by scrap dealers. Dr. Jayasree explained, “Every day Haritha Karma Sena members have been collecting 100 tonnes of non-degradable waste from houses. Along with this, waste collected from public places is also taken to this plant. It is assumed that a short circuit led to the fire accident.”

Non-degradable waste items, such as plastics gathered by corporation staff from public areas, are stored within this plant, and the operational responsibility for the facility rests with Konari Waste Management Service, a private firm.