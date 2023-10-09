Ryan Gosling’s ‘I’m Just Ken’ song was about to get nixed from Barbie, says Greta Gerwig

Greta Gerwig’s film “Barbie” not only made a significant impact at the box office but also generated a considerable buzz on social media. One particular aspect that garnered remarkable attention and acclaim from the audience was Ryan Gosling’s performance in the song “I’m Just Ken.” However, surprising news has emerged that this viral musical number was on the verge of being removed from the movie.

Director Greta Gerwig recently disclosed that she had made significant efforts to ensure that the widely-loved musical scene remained a part of the film. She shared this revelation during her discussion at the BFI London Film Festival.

While in conversation with Jesse Armstrong, the creator of “Succession,” Greta explained that during a pivotal meeting, she was asked, “What is the dream ballet?” This inquiry arose in the midst of a significant discussion regarding the film.

Greta elaborated further, saying, “In the script, it simply stated, ‘And then it becomes a dream ballet, and they work it out through dance.’”

She went on to describe the meeting, stating, “There was a substantial discussion where they questioned, ‘Is this really necessary?’ And my response was, ‘I absolutely need this.’ They were perplexed, asking, ‘What do you mean? What is a dream ballet?’ I replied, ‘A dream ballet? Where should I begin?’”

Greta continued, expressing her belief, “I felt that if audiences could follow a concept like that in ‘Singing in the Rain,’ we would be absolutely fine. I was confident that people would understand what it meant. So, that served as our primary reference point.”

She also noted, “Despite feeling that everything was falling into place and bringing me immense joy in the way we were executing it, there was also a sense of apprehension that this might turn out terribly. But at that point, I was fully committed.”

