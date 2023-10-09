Thrilling trailer for Kangana Ranaut’s film Tejas released on Indian Air Force Day

On the occasion of Indian Air Force Day, which falls on October 8th, the exhilarating trailer for Kangana Ranaut’s upcoming film, “Tejas,” was unveiled. This war drama, written and directed by Sarwesh Mewara, features Kangana in the role of Indian Air Force pilot Tejas Gill.

The gripping two-minute trailer is replete with action, patriotism, and a touch of emotional drama. “Tejas” is slated to hit theaters on October 27th.

The trailer opens with a sequence of aerial combat featuring fighter jets. It then introduces Kangana’s character, who is being considered for a crucial mission involving counter-terrorism. She is tasked with the mission to rescue an Indian engineer turned spy from the neighboring country of Pakistan.

Throughout the trailer, viewers are treated to breathtaking shots of aerial dogfights between fighter aircraft.

Accompanying the trailer, the film’s creators wrote, “‘Tejas’ is the story of the fearless female IAF officer, Tejas Gill, who is determined to protect the nation at any cost. It is India’s first air action film that also showcases India’s first indigenous fighter jet, Tejas. With the motto ‘Bharat Ko Chhedoge, Toh Chhodenge Nahi’ (If you challenge India, we won’t back down), the creators of ‘Uri’ are all set to deliver another ultimate patriotic film!”

In the background, Kangana’s voice narrates some patriotic dialogues, such as “Zaroori nahi hai har bar baatcheet hone chahiye, jung ke maidan mein ab jung hone chahiye” (It’s not necessary to have dialogues every time; now, there should be a battle in the battlefield), “When in doubt, think about the nation,” “Bharat ko chhedoge toh chhodenge nahi” (If you challenge India, we won’t back down), and others.

Prior to this, Kangana had shared images from her meeting with real-life Air Force officers while filming the movie. In her caption, she wrote, “My herogiri turned into a total fangiri when real Air Force officers and soldiers landed in the same hangar where we are shooting our movie ‘Tejas.’ They were already aware of this upcoming movie and expressed eagerness to watch it. This brief meeting was absolutely pleasant and encouraging. Jai Hind!”