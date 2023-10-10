Amid surging US yields, Euro faces pressure as parity concerns resurface

Bloomberg has recently brought attention to the resurfacing concerns within the financial market discussions regarding the euro potentially returning to parity with the US dollar, less than a year after they were on equal footing.

In recent weeks, financial analysts from prominent institutions such as Nomura International Plc, Rabobank, and ING Groep NV have adjusted their forecasts, bringing the euro closer to the $1 level. Concurrently, the term “parity” has witnessed a notable surge in Google searches, and the likelihood of the euro reaching parity by early next year has more than doubled, according to a Bloomberg options model.

The reemergence of these apprehensions can be attributed to a combination of factors outlined in the Bloomberg report. Firstly, there has been a rapid escalation in US yields, which has fortified the dollar’s strength. On the domestic front, growth in the major economies of the eurozone has been lackluster, reigniting concerns about Italy’s substantial government debt burden. Additionally, the rising prices of energy commodities have reignited fears of inflation.