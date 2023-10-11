Complaints about Gujarat industries violating environmental norms surged recently

In the Gujarat Assembly on Tuesday, the state government disclosed that 172 private companies had been conducting operations without the necessary environmental clearance certificates in the past three years. This information was in response to a query raised by Congress MLA C.J. Chavda from Vijapur. The Forest and Environment Ministry of the Gujarat government reported that as of March 31, 2023, these companies were distributed across various districts in the state, with Porbandar district having the highest number of such cases.

Additionally, in reply to a question by Congress MLA Amit Chavda, the government provided data regarding the increasing complaints of environmental standard violations by industries. In the fiscal year 2020-21, 987 complaints were registered, which surged to 1241 in 2021-22, and further increased to 1597 in 2022-23.

The statistics also revealed that the issue of companies operating without environmental authorization was most pronounced in the Porbandar district, with 35 companies in 2020-21, 25 in 2021-22, and 19 in 2022-23. Moreover, 33 districts of Gujarat witnessed a total of 73 companies without the necessary environmental permits in 2020-21, 49 in 2021-22, and 50 in 2022-23.