Honda launches H’ness CB350 Legacy Edition, CB350RS Hue Edition in India: Price, features

Mumbai: Honda Motorcycle & Scooters India has launched H’ness CB350 Legacy Edition and CB350RS Hue Edition. The new Honda H’ness CB350 Legacy Edition has been priced at Rs. 2,16,356 and the CB350RS New Hue Edition will cost at Rs. 2,19,357 (ex-showroom, Delhi). Both these motorcycles will be sold via the company’s premium BigWing dealerships across the country. HMSI is also offering a special 10 year warranty package (3 year standard + 7 year optional) on these products. Customers can now book these motorcycles at their nearest BigWing dealerships and deliveries will commence soon across the country.

HMSI is offering the H’ness CB350 Legacy Edition in a new Pearl Siren Blue colour . The CB350RS New Hue Edition features new Sports Red and Athletic Blue Metalic colours.

The new special editions of H’ness CB350 and CB350RS feature an advanced digital-analogue instrument cluster paired with Honda Smartphone Voice Control system (HSVCS). Both these retro motorcycles are also equipped with an assist slipper clutch and they get Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC) system.

The H’ness CB350 and CB350RS are powered by 348.36cc, air-cooled, 4-stroke, single-cylinder BSVI OBD2 compliant PGM-FI engine. This motor delivers 15.5kW power at 5,500 RPM and 30 Nm of peak torque at 3,000 RPM, paired with a 5-speed gearbox.