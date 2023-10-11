Manipur govt cautions against trespassing on properties of displaced individuals.

The Manipur government has issued a stern request to individuals and entities, urging them not to encroach upon the properties of those who have fled due to ethnic violence. The state’s home department emphasized the seriousness of the matter and its potential to exacerbate the state’s law and order situation. This directive aligns with a Supreme Court order from September 25, which mandated the protection of displaced individuals’ properties and properties damaged during the violence, as well as the prevention of encroachment. The court further specified that encroachments, if identified, must be promptly removed, and the Manipur home department has instructed Deputy Commissioners and Superintendents of Police across all districts to implement these court-mandated actions. A warning was issued, stating that those violating these directives would face legal consequences and could be held in contempt of the Supreme Court.

In another recent move, the government cautioned against the unauthorized alteration of names related to districts, sub-divisions, places, institutions, and institutional addresses, as this could potentially lead to fresh conflicts.