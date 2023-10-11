Simple tips to protect yourself from online fraud

Mumbai: Digital banking has become common now a day. This has also increased the risk of online fraud. Online frauds are constantly evolving, and scammers are becoming increasingly sophisticated in their tactics.

Tips to protect yourself from online banking fraud:

Stay informed: Keep yourself updated on the latest online scams and frauds.

Use secure websites: Ensure the websites you transact on have “https://” in the URL, indicating a secure connection.

Beware of phishing emails: Be cautious when opening emails from unknown sources and never click on suspicious links or download attachments.

Two-factor authentication (2FA): Enable 2FA wherever possible to add an extra layer of security to your accounts.

Strong passwords: Create strong, unique passwords for each online account and consider using a reliable password manager.

Verify contacts: Confirm the authenticity of emails, messages, or calls from institutions before sharing any personal or financial information.

Avoid public Wi-Fi for transactions: Refrain from making online transactions using public Wi-Fi networks, as they may not be secure.

Regularly monitor your accounts: Frequently review your bank and credit card statements for any unauthorized transactions.

Educate yourself about investment risks: Before investing online, thoroughly research and understand the risks associated with different investment opportunities.

Trust your instincts: If something feels off or too good to be true, it probably is. Trust your instincts and exercise caution.