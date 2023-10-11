Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end higher for second day in a row

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices ended higher for the second consecutive session on October 11 supported by buying across the sectors barring PSU Bank. BSE Sensex ended at 66,473.05, up 393.69 points or 0.60%. NSE Nifty settled at 19,811.30, up 121.50 points or 0.62%.

About 2275 shares advanced, 1283 shares declined, and 132 shares remained unchanged. Biggest gainers were Hero MotoCorp, Wipro, Grasim Industries, UltraTech Cement and Dr Reddy’s Laboratories. Top losers were HCL Technologies, Adani Ports, SBI, Coal India and TCS.

Except PSU Bank, all other sectoral indices ended higher with auto, FMCG, metal, pharma, power, oil & gas and realty up 0.5-1%. BSE midcap index rose 0.5 percent and smallcap index added 0.7%.