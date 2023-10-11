Triumph launches Scrambler 400X in India: Price, features

Mumbai: British premium motorcycle brand, Triumph Motorcycles launched Scrambler 400 X in India. The bike is launched in partnership with Bajaj Auto. The vehicle has been launched in the country at the starting price of Rs 2.63 lakh (ex-showroom). Interested customers can book the bike from Triumph’s authorized dealership across the country or by visiting the company’s official website.

The newly launched Scrambler 400 X comes with wide adjustable handlebars, flat Scrambler foot pegs with removable rubber inserts, a slim waist and relaxed Scrambler ergonomics, and upswept exhaust. It also has 50 mm long-travel suspension at both ends with 195 mm high ground clearance and 35 mm seat height.

The bike is based on Triumph’s latest TR series. The Scrambler 400x is powered by a 398.15cc engine, which generates a max output of 39.5 bhp and 37.5 Nm of peak torque. The unit is mated with a 6-speed transmission.