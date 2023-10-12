About 1,006 of 1,500 derailed NE Express passengers on relief train

A total of 1,006 individuals were on board a relief train as they continued their journey following the derailment of the North East Express in Bihar’s Buxar district. The North East Express had approximately 1,500 passengers when it commenced its 33-hour trip from Delhi’s Anand Vihar station to Khamakhya in Assam’s Guwahati. After the derailment, 1,006 passengers boarded a relief train at Danapur to reach their destinations in Bihar, West Bengal, and Assam. The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) explained that the number of passengers was somewhat higher due to partial tickets or individuals on the waiting list.

Out of the total passengers, around 1,200 held tickets for getting off at 12 stations within the NFR’s jurisdiction, starting from Katihar. Additionally, there were 540 ticketed passengers with the final destination being Kamakhya in Assam. Tragically, four passengers lost their lives, and many others were injured during the derailment near Raghunathpur station. The relief train, carrying the 1,006 passengers, was set to make stops at the same scheduled stations as the North East Express, providing meals and refreshments during the journey, with onward road travel arrangements from Kamakhya station.

The Northeast Frontier Railway has established helplines in various stations, ensuring that passengers affected by the incident receive assistance. Despite this unfortunate event, no train cancellations have been reported for trains originating in Assam.