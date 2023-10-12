Bihar train accident: 10 trains canceled, and 21 rerouted

After a tragic derailment of several coaches of the 12506 Delhi-Kamakhya North East Express near Raghunathpur station in Bihar’s Buxar district, Indian Railways took immediate action. This incident, which occurred at 9:53 pm, resulted in at least four fatalities and numerous injuries. Four coaches, including two AC III Tier coaches, had overturned, while four others had derailed. The injured passengers were promptly shifted to local hospitals, and those with severe injuries were rushed to AIIMS in Patna. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw expressed condolences and pledged to investigate the root cause of the derailment. Evacuation and rescue operations were completed, and all coaches were inspected.

In response to this tragedy, Indian Railways made operational changes. Ten trains were canceled, including the Patna-Puri Special, Sasaram-Ara Special, Bhabua Road Express Special, Patna-DDU Memu Pass Spl, and Patna-Buxar Memu Pass Special. Two trains, Patna-DDU Express and DDU-Patna Express, were partially canceled. Additionally, 21 trains were diverted onto alternative routes, such as the Raxaul Antyodaya Express, Dibrugarh Express, Magadh Express, and more.

The railways also issued emergency helpline numbers for passengers to provide assistance and information. These helpline numbers were available in various locations, including Patna, Danapur, Ara, New Delhi, Anand Vihar Terminal, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction, Pryagraj, and Fatehpur. The 12506 North East Express had commenced its journey from the Anand Vihar terminal in Delhi and was headed to Kamakhya, situated near Guwahati, when this tragic incident occurred.