CBI investigates NewsClick editor for alleged FCRA violations

Following the actions of the Enforcement Directorate, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted raids on Wednesday at the office and residence of NewsClick’s founder-editor, Prabir Purkayastha, in connection with alleged violations of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA).

In a statement, the CBI stated that a private company in question had supposedly received an unexplained export remittance of Rs 28.46 crore from four foreign entities, violating FCRA provisions. Additionally, there was an unexplained receipt of foreign funds amounting to Rs 9.59 crore due to the incorrect characterization of the funds as Foreign Direct Investment (FDI).

The FIR also includes American billionaire Neville Roy Singham, who operates an IT consultancy firm. NewsClick, in response, mentioned that the CBI is the fifth agency to investigate it and vehemently denied all allegations.

Earlier, the Delhi Police had alleged that funds were injected into NewsClick by a member of the Communist Party of China and Neville Roy Singham. The portal had gained notoriety when The New York Times reported that it had received funds from Singham, allegedly for running pro-Chinese propaganda.

On October 3, the Delhi Police Special Cell arrested Prabir Purkayastha and the human resources department head of NewsClick, Amit Chakravarty, in a case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

In essence, the CBI has joined other investigative agencies in probing NewsClick for alleged FCRA violations, further deepening the scrutiny surrounding the media outlet.