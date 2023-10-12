Kerala’s severe laws for garbage-free state include hefty fines, non-bailable offences

In an effort to eliminate litter by March 2024, Kerala has enacted stiff fines for anyone caught dumping of trash in public areas. Two ordinances altering the Panchayati Raj and Municipal Act that significantly raise fines and penalties were recently adopted by the state cabinet.

The penalty for leaving trash in public places was formerly fixed at Rs 250, but it has since been increased to Rs 10,000. Waste disposal in bodies of water has been designated as an infraction for which bail is not available.

These regulations are intended to promote the waste management activities of the state government and local self-government, according to Minister for Local Self-Government MB Rajesh.

‘The government has set a target of making Kerala solid waste-free by March 30, 2024. To achieve this goal, we have initiated enforcement measures and necessary policy initiatives. This ordinance will facilitate enforcement,’ the minister said.

For gatherings with more than 100 attendees, it is necessary to properly dispose of the waste produced during the event in line with the regulations. The appropriate local authority must provide permission for the event, and the organiser must pay the required fees.

‘Our local self-government institutions have ample human resources for enforcement, ensuring the system functions efficiently. We have established two enforcement squads, each with specific assignments and targets,’ MB Rajesh added.