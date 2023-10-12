Maoist Threat Spurs Increased Security at 5 Wayanad Police Stations

Acting on intelligence reports, the home department has decided to enhance security at five police stations in Mananthavadi taluk in Wayanad district. According to Mananthavadi DySP P L Shyju, this decision is a response to credible intelligence suggesting that these police stations are facing threats from Maoists.

In a concerning incident on September 28, a group of Maoists attacked the office of the Kerala Forest Development Corporation (KFDC) at Kambamala. Subsequently, Maoist cadres have been regularly observed in the Kambamala tea plantations.

The police stations at Thalappuzha, Thirunelli, Thondarnad, Vellamunda, and Padinjarethara are now on high alert, as additional forces have been deployed in response to the intelligence alert.

In another development, a five-member Maoist cadre, which had previously visited Kambamala, was reportedly spotted at a resort in Makkimala during the early hours of Wednesday. They spent over an hour at the resort, collecting provisions and charging their mobile phones. They even sent out a press release from an undisclosed mobile number, in the name of the CPI Maoist Kabani area committee, accusing certain CPM leaders of spreading misinformation about Maoists among laborers.

Aerial surveillance was initiated, but it had to be suspended due to adverse weather conditions. On Tuesday, the helicopter conducted surveillance across several areas, including Thalappuzha, Makkimala, Periya, Thirunelli, Padinjarethara, and Kunhome. The aerial monitoring aims to track and respond to Maoist activities, but it faces challenges due to the unpredictable weather conditions in the region.