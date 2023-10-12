Massive fire breaks out at shoe factory

New Delhi: A massive fire broke out at a shoe factory in the early hours of Thursday. The fire broke out at a factory located near Peeragarhi metro station in New Delhi.
The fire brigade got information about the incident around 4:00 am. The fire was extinguished by more than 33 fire tenders. More details are awaited.
#WATCH | Delhi: A fire broke out in a factory in the Peera Garhi area of Udyog Nagar early morning today. A total of 33 fire tenders are deployed at the spot. Fire is under control now: Delhi Fire Service
