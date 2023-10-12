DH Latest NewsDH NEWSDelhiLatest NewsIndiaNEWS

Massive fire breaks out at shoe factory

Oct 12, 2023, 01:53 pm IST

New Delhi: A massive fire broke out at a shoe factory in the early hours of Thursday. The fire broke out at a factory located near Peeragarhi metro station in  New Delhi.

Also Read: Two individuals face charges for posting inappropriate comments about Yogi Adityanath online

The fire brigade got information about the incident around 4:00 am. The fire was extinguished by more than 33 fire tenders. More details are awaited.

Tags
shortlink
Oct 12, 2023, 01:53 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button