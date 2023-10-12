ODI World Cup 2023: Indian Railways to operate special trains connecting these cities: Details

Mumbai: The Indian Railways has announced special trains connecting Mumbai and Ahmedabad on October 14 for cricket fans. The much anticipated match between India-Pakistan n the ongoing ICC World Cup will be held in Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmadabad on October 14. The Western Railway zone announced that it will operate a pair of special superfast trains between Mumbai Central and Ahmedabad stations.

The Mumbai Central-Ahmedabad special train will depart at 9.30 pm on Friday (October 13) and will reach its destination at 5.30 am on the next day. Ahmedabad-Mumbai Central special train will leave Ahmedabad at 4 am on Sunday (October 15) and it will arrive at Mumbai Central at 12.10 pm on the same day.

A ‘special fare’ will be charged for these trains. These special trains comprise AC 2-tier, AC 3-tier, sleeper class and general second class coaches and they will halt at Dadar, Borivali, Palghar, Vapi, Valsad, Navsari, Surat and Vadodara stations in both directions. The bookings will open from October 12 at all PRS counters and on the IRCTC website.