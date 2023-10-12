Report: Space Storms affect birds in unexpected ways

Geomagnetic storms, known for their wide-ranging effects on Earth, from radio disruptions to dazzling northern lights, also have an unexpected impact on migratory birds. Researchers have found that these birds remain grounded and do not take to the skies during space weather events due to the disruption caused by geomagnetic storms, which they rely on for navigation.

A new study published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences reveals that the number of migratory birds in flight decreases by 9 to 17 percent during severe space weather events. Even the birds that do attempt to fly during these times encounter challenges in navigating to their destinations.

Study co-author Ben Winger explained that birds and various other animals are known to use Earth’s magnetic field for orientation and likely for navigation. They are believed to be sensitive to geographic variations in the inclination and intensity of the magnetic field. While this ability has been extensively studied in pigeons and small songbirds, it is thought to be present in many bird species.

Geomagnetic storms have intriguing effects on both the natural world and technological systems, and this discovery sheds light on how they influence the behavior of migratory birds, potentially helping scientists better understand these animals’ remarkable navigational abilities.