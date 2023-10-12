Small-time crook forces Wayanad police station into a race against the clock.

The Meppadi Police Station in Wayanad has been in hot pursuit for two days now, following a thief’s daring escape during an evidence-gathering operation. As if the situation weren’t challenging enough, District Police Chief Padam Singh has given the unit a strict two-day deadline to apprehend the fugitive, with the clock ticking down to midnight.

The elusive individual they are chasing is Cheruvathur Manu, a 27-year-old resident of Kottavayal in Meppadi. He’s accused of pilfering one-and-a-half sovereigns of gold and cash from a residence in Kunnambatta, and despite the theft occurring a week ago, he managed to avoid capture.

During an evidence-collection outing on Monday, Manu was taken to a location near a coffee plantation to reenact his entry into the house through the back door. It was there that he slipped through the grasp of a distracted police officer.

An anonymous police source revealed, “We’ve been on a relentless search for the accused, working round-the-clock. If we fail to apprehend him by midnight, all of us will find ourselves in a precarious situation.”

The search for Manu has prompted neighboring police stations and special investigation units to join the hunt, intensifying efforts to bring this fugitive to justice.