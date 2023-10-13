CBI detains ‘mastermind’ behind two missing students’ disappearances in Manipur

Officials said on Friday that the CBI has detained a 22-year-old guy from Pune who is thought to be the main suspect in the disappearance and alleged murder of two Manipuri students.

On Wednesday, Paolunmang was taken from Pune to Guwahati by a CBI special investigation team so that he could be brought before a judge.

He has been placed in CBI custody till October 16, according to the special court. They said, ‘The CBI believes Paolunmang is the case’s mastermind.’

On October 1, the central agency detained two people—Paominlun Haokip and Smalsawm Haokip—as well as two others—Lhingneichong Baitekuki and Tinneilhing Henthang.

On July 6, Phijam Hemanjit (20) and Hijam Linthoingambi (17) both went missing. On September 25, images allegedly depicting their bodies surfaced, sparking violent protests, mostly by students.