Dubai: Low-budget air carrier based in Dubai, Flydubai has decided to resume flights to Kabul International Airport. The air carrier will operate two flights daily connecting DXB’s Terminal 2 and Kabul International Airport. The service will begin from November 15, 2023.

Flydubai flies to more than 115 destinations in 54 countries. It has a fleet of 78 Boeing 737 aircraft. ?