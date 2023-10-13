Indian Railways cancels 10 trains, diverts 21: Full list

New Delhi: Indian Railways cancelled several trains and diverted some trains. The decision was taken as 12 coaches of the 12506 Delhi-Kamakhya North East Express derailed near the Raghunathpur station in Bihar’s Buxar district on Wednesday night. 6 people lost their lives and more than 100 people were injured in the incident.

List of cancelled trains:

Patna-Puri Special (03230),

Sasaram-Ara Special (03620),

Bhabua Road Express Special (03617),

Patna–DDU Memu Pass Spl (03203),

Patna-Buxar Memu Pass Special (03375),

Patna Kashi Jan Shatabdi Express (15126),

Kashi Patna Jan Shatabdi Express (15125)

Patna-DDU Express (13209) will run Ara,

DDU-Patna Express (13210) will run upto Ara.

List of diverted trains:

Pune-Danapur SF Express (12149),

Patliputra SF Express (12141),

Dibrugarh Rajdhani Express (12424),

Vikramshila Express (12368),

Kamakhya Express (15623),

Guwahati Express (15633),

Rajendra Nagar Terminal Tejas Rajdhani Express (12310),

Bhagalpur Garib Rath Express (22406),

Anvt Rdp Express (22488).