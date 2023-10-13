Kerala Triumphs Again, Conquers Santosh Trophy with Back-to-Back Wins

In a resounding victory, Kerala triumphed over Jammu and Kashmir with a commanding 6-1 scoreline, securing their second consecutive win in the Santosh Trophy National Football Championship qualifiers. The match took place on a Friday, and Kerala showcased their prowess, having previously blanked Gujarat 3-0 in their opening group match. This impressive performance granted them six points from two matches.

The action commenced with Jithin drawing first blood for Kerala in the eighth minute. They swiftly doubled their lead with Sajeesh finding the net just five minutes later, while Muhammed extended the lead to 3-0 in first-half injury time. Jithin continued to shine, scoring his second goal in the 54th minute.

Despite Kerala’s dominance, Jammu and Kashmir managed to pull one back through Faizal on the hour mark. Abdul Raheem added another goal for Kerala, pushing them further ahead at 5-1 in the 66th minute. The scoring spree was capped off by Rizwan Ali, sealing the victory for the seven-time champions with a goal in the 75th minute.

Kerala’s next challenge awaits as they prepare to face Chhattisgarh on Sunday at 9 am, aiming to continue their winning streak in this prestigious tournament.