DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSInternational

Moderate intensity earthquake hits Manila

Oct 13, 2023, 12:20 pm IST

Manila: A moderate intensity earthquake measuring  5.2 magnitude hit Manila, capital city of the  Philippines on Friday. According to the  US Geological Survey (USGS), epicenter of the earthquake was 100 kilometres south of Manila.   There  were no reports of casualties or damage.

Also Read: Commodity Market: Gold prices remain firm 

Earthquakes are a daily occurrence in the Philippines. The country sits along the Pacific ‘Ring of Fire’, an arc of intense seismic as well as volcanic activity that stretches from Japan through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin.

 

Tags
shortlink
Oct 13, 2023, 12:20 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button