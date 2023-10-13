Moderate intensity earthquake hits Manila

Manila: A moderate intensity earthquake measuring 5.2 magnitude hit Manila, capital city of the Philippines on Friday. According to the US Geological Survey (USGS), epicenter of the earthquake was 100 kilometres south of Manila. There were no reports of casualties or damage.

Also Read: Commodity Market: Gold prices remain firm

Earthquakes are a daily occurrence in the Philippines. The country sits along the Pacific ‘Ring of Fire’, an arc of intense seismic as well as volcanic activity that stretches from Japan through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin.