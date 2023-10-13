Nokia launches new variant of G42 5G in India: Price, specifications

Mumbai: Nokia launched new storage and colour variant of its G42 5G in Indian markets. The handset was launched in India earlier this year on September 11. The 6GB + 128GB Nokia G42 5G is currently priced at Rs. 11,999 in India. The new 16GB + 256GB variant is priced at Rs. 16,999. The phone is available in three colours – So Grey, So Pink and So Purple. It is available for purchase starting October 18 through the official Nokia website and retail stores.

Sporting a 6.56-inch HD+ (720 x 1,612 pixels) LCD display, the Nokia G42 5G comes with a refresh rate of 90Hz, a peak brightness level of 560 nits, and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The phone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 480+ SoC and ships with Android 13.The triple rear camera unit of the Nokia G42 5G is equipped with a 50-megapixel primary rear sensor and dual 2-megapixel sensors alongside an LED flash unit. The front camera comes with an 8-megapixel sensor.

Nokia G42 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery with 20W wired fast charging support via a USB Type-C port. It also supports 5G, GPS, Bluetooth 5.1, and Wi-Fi 802.11 connectivity.