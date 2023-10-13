Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end lower

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices ended lower on October 13. At close, the BSE Sensex was down 125.65 points or 0.19% at 66,282.74. NSE Nifty ended at 19,751, down 43.00 points or 0.22%.

About 1800 shares advanced, 1739 shares declined, and 155 shares remained unchanged. Top gainers were Tata Motors, IndusInd Bank, HCL Technologies, Tata Consumer Products and Nestle India. Top losers were Axis Bank, Infosys, Adani Enterprises, SBI and Wipro.

Also Read: Dubai based air carrier resumes flights to this city

Among sectors, auto and realty up 0.5% each, while PSU bank and information technology down 0.5-1%. The BSE midcap and smallcap indices ended on a flat note.