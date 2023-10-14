Barges Provide Temporary Relief for Alappuzha’s Houseboat Odor Problem

Tourism Minister P A Mohammed Riyas has issued a directive to the Alappuzha district administration to urgently address the sewage disposal challenge linked to the houseboat industry, a cornerstone of Kerala’s backwater tourism. Commencing on October 18, barges will be deployed in Alappuzha and Kumarakom to directly collect sewage from houseboats and transport it to the Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) facility in Kumarakom.

This interim solution will remain in effect until the completion of the STP facility under construction by the Kainakary Panchayat in Alappuzha. According to Jobin J Akkarakalam, Vice President of Kerala Houseboat Owners Federation, “The minister conveyed the same during talks held with representatives of various houseboat operators’ associations in the state capital on Thursday.”

Under the prevailing regulations, the annual license renewal for houseboats mandates the emptying of septage every three months. However, the non-functionality of at least three STPs in Kumarakom, H Block (Kunnumma), and Vattakayal, coupled with the lack of alternative arrangements, left operators in a difficult situation. The Pollution Control Board (PCB) also initiated hefty fines and license cancellations for non-compliance, prompting some houseboat operators to schedule a protest for October 16.

Cultural Minister Saji Cherian instructed District Collector Haritha V Kumar to explore the feasibility of collecting sewage from houseboats using tanker lorries and disposing of it at the plant at Infopark in Pallippuram near Cherthala. Vinod V, President of All Kerala House Boat Owners Association, highlighted that during the meeting, PCB authorities indicated they would consider refraining from imposing a fine of around Rs 70,000 for boats found violating the norms if alternative measures for sewage disposal were swiftly initiated and implemented.