Hamas Commander Murad Abu Murad Killed in Israeli Airstrike

A senior military commander of Hamas, Murad Abu Murad, responsible for overseeing the Islamist group’s aerial operations in Gaza City, met his demise in a series of Israeli airstrikes. The Israeli military reported this on Saturday, confirming that Abu Murad was killed in the past day when fighter jets targeted an operational center used by Hamas for their “aerial activity.”

The Israeli military disclosed this action, stating that their strikes were aimed at the specific location from where Hamas conducted its aerial operations. However, there has been no immediate confirmation or response from Hamas regarding this incident.