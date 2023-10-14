Mass Exodus from North Gaza as Israel Prepares Ground Offensive

In a dire situation, thousands of Palestinians fled to southern Gaza on Saturday as Israel issued a warning of an imminent ground offensive in response to the deadliest attack in its history. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ominously declared, “This is just the beginning,” following a week of intense bombardment by Israel in retaliation for an attack by Hamas, which claimed over 1,300 lives a week ago.

The Israeli military launched “localised” raids into Gaza within the past 24 hours, aiming to eliminate terrorists and their weaponry and locate missing individuals. The attack by militant fighters on Israel’s heavily fortified border, likened to the 9/11 attack in the United States, resulted in the deaths of predominantly civilians.

The health ministry reported that more than 1,900 Gazans, including over 600 children, have been killed in successive missile strikes in this densely populated region. Hamas, designated a terrorist organization by the EU and the US, took approximately 150 hostages, including Israeli, foreign, and dual nationals, back to Gaza during their initial assault. The militant group confirmed the deaths of 13 hostages due to Israeli airstrikes, having previously stated that four hostages died in bombardments.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, during her visit to Israel, accused Hamas of using residents as human shields in Gaza, where essential supplies like water, fuel, and food have been cut off by Israel. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres emphasized the urgent need for humanitarian access throughout Gaza.

US President Joe Biden recognized the importance of addressing the humanitarian crisis as a top priority. The tensions escalated in the Middle East and beyond, with global protests in support of Palestinians and the looming threat of a separate conflict with Hezbollah in Lebanon. Tragically, a Reuters video journalist was killed in southern Lebanon, and several reporters from different news agencies were injured.

In the occupied West Bank, at least 16 Palestinians lost their lives during protests in support of Gaza. Demonstrations also occurred in various countries, including Beirut, Iraq, Iran, Jordan, and Bahrain, showing solidarity with the Palestinian cause.

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh accused Israel of committing “genocide” in Gaza, while Netanyahu’s spokeswoman, Tal Heinrich, placed responsibility on Hamas for all events in Gaza.

In Gaza, UN officials conveyed the Israeli military’s evacuation directive, which initially suggested a 24-hour window. Later, it became apparent that the evacuation timeline would be more extended, but the sheer scale of moving around 1.1 million people, nearly half of Gaza’s population, was described by the UN as “impossible.” Such a forced population transfer was deemed a crime against humanity, with collective punishment prohibited under international humanitarian law.

The UN and other entities urgently appealed for the revocation of the mass evacuation order, as hospitals struggled to manage the overwhelming number of casualties from relentless bombardments. The health system was at a breaking point, as stated by the World Health Organization.

After a meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, King Abdullah II of Jordan called for the immediate opening of “humanitarian corridors.” Egypt, responsible for the Rafah crossing in the south of Gaza, faces a dilemma regarding accepting refugees, potentially impacting Palestinian aspirations for statehood.

Amidst the chaos and uncertainty, residents like Umm Hossam, 29, expressed despair, asking, “Where to go? How long will the strikes and death last? We have no homes left, every area of Gaza is under threat,” tears staining her face.