Mayor says, to clear 3 landfill sites by March 2024, Delhi civic authority making steps

According to Mayor Shelly Oberoi on Thursday, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is totally dedicated to the environmentally sound disposal of legacy garbage at the city’s three landfill sites. Work is currently being done to get rid of these enormous dumps by March 2024.

In Brisbane, Australia, during the Asia Pacific Cities Summit, Oberoi stated that the MCD was pursuing trash processing using a number of technologies. ‘Waste is being processed in Okhla, Ghazipur and Tehkhand through three waste-to-energy plants, 20 composters, 211 compost pits and other means,’ the mayor said.

During the MCD election last year, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) made removing the three waste sites in Delhi a campaign issue. Oberoi claimed that the MCD created three parks based on the ‘Waste-to-Wealth’ concept: Bharat Darshan Park, West to Wonder Park, and Shaheedi Park.

‘These parks feature sculptures made from scrap and waste materials, showcasing historical monuments from India and around the world. It also plans to build three more parks based on the ‘Waste-to-Wealth’ concept in the future,’ she said.

The MCD built four similar plants in Bakkarwala, Burari, Rani Khera, and Shastri Park to handle the 6,000 tonnes of construction and demolition (C&D) debris that Delhi produced each day, according to the mayor.

In addition, the MCD designated 353 colonies in 12 zones as ‘zero waste colonies’ in Delhi, where composting and garbage segregation were practised at a 100 percent level, according to Oberoi.

She said that in addition, a special campaign was being undertaken to address plastic trash, and that 14,000 kilogrammes of plastic were collected as a result. ‘Furthermore, 34 bottle crusher machines have been installed in various markets to handle plastic waste,’ stated the mayor.

Oberoi emphasised that Delhi would become ‘the most beautiful and cleanest city in the world’ under the AAP administration, and that all rubbish would be disposed of completely. ‘To achieve cleanliness, Delhi employs 2,446 auto tippers, 52 road sweeping machines, 4,076 wheelbarrows and other vehicles and machinery,’ she said.

The mayor emphasised that 290 communal restrooms and 572 ‘dhalaav ghar’ (dumping yards) were being built in 12 zones of Delhi. ‘Closed ‘dhalaav ghars’ are being transformed into facilities such as milk booths, libraries and reading rooms,’ she continued.

Oberoi visited Australia from October 11 to October 13 for the Asia Pacific Cities Summit in Brisbane. Mayors from many nations participated at the summit.