NASA to give first peek into the tightly sealed canister that carried a piece of asteroid Bennu to Earth

On Wednesday, NASA is set to offer the public their first glimpse into the tightly sealed canister that transported a fragment of asteroid Bennu back to Earth. This canister holds the largest soil sample ever collected from an asteroid’s surface.

The soil sample was gathered by NASA’s OSIRIS-REx spacecraft three years ago and will be unveiled at the Johnson Space Center in Houston. This unveiling takes place just over two weeks after the historic sample successfully reached Earth, parachuting down in the Utah desert.

NASA is expected to share a more precise measurement of the asteroid sample, along with information on whether Osiris-REx was able to secure a pristine sample devoid of any terrestrial contamination. Additionally, scientists will disclose the sample’s physical characteristics, encompassing details like its density, color, and composition. This information will help clarify whether the sample is primarily composed of rocks, pebbles, fine grains, or dust.

The unveiling of this asteroid sample is a significant event in space exploration, offering a closer look at the intriguing world of asteroids and the complex techniques employed to gather and transport samples from outer space to Earth. The findings could hold valuable insights into the composition of asteroids, helping us learn more about the early solar system and the materials that ultimately contributed to the formation of planets like Earth. This endeavor represents a remarkable achievement in the pursuit of scientific knowledge and space exploration, showcasing the innovative capabilities of NASA and the global scientific community.