Punjab, Haryana urged to reduce stubble burning by Delhi Lieutenant Governor

Like every year at this time, Delhi is in danger because the burning of stubble in the nearby states of Punjab and Haryana will soon produce a poisonous cocktail that will affect the air quality and the health of the populace. VK Saxena, the lieutenant governor of Delhi, has advised the chief ministers of Punjab and Haryana to take precautions in light of the rise in crop residue burning incidents.

Saxena informed the chief ministers of the adjacent states that Delhi residents had written to him with worries that the number of incidences of agricultural residue burning this year had already surpassed those from the previous year.

VK Saxena said in his letter to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann that both Arvind Kejriwal, the chief minister of Delhi, and Mann, the chief minister of Punjab, had pledged in the previous year to limit the number of incidences of crop residue burning.

Manohar Lal Khattar, the chief minister of Haryana, was urged to address the problem right away by Saxena.