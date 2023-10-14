Study says that drinking more coffee may actually help you

Coffee is a favorite morning beverage for many of us, providing the energy needed to kick-start our day. A few sips at night might even help us stay awake for those extra hours of study or work.

While some people have voiced concerns about the negative effects of coffee, when consumed in moderation, it is generally considered harmless.

A new study, as reported by ScienceAlert, suggests that drinking an additional cup of coffee may potentially aid in reducing age-related weight gain.

This study is reported to be in the pre-proof stage, which means it has not yet undergone final formatting and copyediting.

The study reportedly indicates that consuming one extra cup of coffee beyond the assumed average is associated with 0.12 kg less weight gain over a span of four years.

The study amalgamates data collected from three extensive research initiatives conducted in the United States. These studies encompassed two Nurses’ Health Studies conducted from 1986 to 2010 and from 1991 to 2015, along with a Health Professional Follow-Up study spanning from 1991 to 2014.

The first two studies collectively involved 230,000 participants, while the third study comprised over 50,000 male health professionals.

Participants in these studies completed an initial questionnaire and subsequent follow-up surveys every four years to evaluate their dietary habits and beverage consumption. The collated datasets allowed researchers to examine coffee consumption and changes in self-reported weight at four-year intervals.

It was noted that the average weight gain observed over four years in the Nurses’ Health Studies was 1.2 kg and 1.7 kg, while participants in the Health Professional Follow-Up study saw an average increase of 0.8 kg.

The study suggests that increasing one’s daily intake of unsweetened caffeinated or decaffeinated coffee by one cup may lead to weight gain that is 0.12 kg less than expected over a four-year period.