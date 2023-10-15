Drone discovered near Punjab’s Ferozepur along the international border

A drone was discovered in a paddy field close to the international border in Punjab’s Ferozepur district, according to reports from Border Security Force (BSF) officials on Sunday. Acting upon precise intelligence, BSF troops initiated a search operation on the outskirts of Chak Bhange Wala village on the evening of Saturday. As a result of this operation, the quadcopter was located and recovered.

