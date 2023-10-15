Faridabad, near Delhi, hit by 3.1 magnitude earthquake

At 4:08 pm on Sunday, a 3.1 magnitude earthquake shook Faridabad in Haryana, as reported by the National Centre for Seismology. The quake’s epicenter was located nine kilometers to the east of Faridabad and about 30 kilometers southeast of Delhi. The sudden tremor caused alarm among residents, leading to many reports of furniture and objects shaking vigorously, particularly in Delhi and the National Capital Region.

The seismic event, though of relatively low magnitude, served as a stark reminder of the region’s vulnerability to earthquakes. Residents in and around the affected areas were rattled by the quake, underscoring the importance of preparedness and safety measures in a region susceptible to seismic activity.